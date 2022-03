In addition to being a self-proclaimed "cat lady," Claudia Fisher is a digital editorial director on Dotdash Meredith's Commerce News & Deals team. She's been writing, editing, and strategizing for lifestyle publications for almost 10 years, with an emphasis on product-focused content. Her writing has appeared across most of Dotdash Meredith's sites including The Spruce, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens.