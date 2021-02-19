Chad Taylor

Chad has been blessed with the ability to always find and adopt the Goodest Dog in the World with uncanny accuracy. When not writing, he also enjoys road trips, movie marathons and presidential history.
Can You Share Popcorn With Your Dog on Your Next Movie Night?
See if your canine companion will appreciate the light, puffy treats by the handful as much as you do.
Chinese Crested
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners
  • colors: black, blue, brown / chocolate / liver, cream
  • patterns: tricolor
  • coat length/texture: hairless
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Whether hairless or “powderpuff,” Chinese cresteds are friendly little lap dogs who are excellent for apartment life, older owners, or anyone who just likes a conversation piece.
Can Your Cat Snack on Popcorn?
Do your research before giving some of this popped treat to your feline friend.
Is Mango Safe for Cats? Here's What You Need to Know About the Sweet Pitted Fruit
Cats may not find this treat as mangonificent as you do.
Can Cats Eat Broccoli?
Broccoli may seem like an unlikely snack for most cats, but there are some sneaky benefits to be had for any kitty brave enough to take a taste.
Is Broccoli Good for Dogs?
This veterinarian says the cruciferous vegetable can actually be a healthy treat for your pup now and then when prepared correctly.
The Best Heated Dog Bowls For Your Cold Weather Pooch
Some dogs love being outside in the snow and cold, but it’s a lot less fun when their water freezes over.
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
Mangos can be a healthy, fun alternative treat for your dog, but it requires a little preparation on your part.
The Coziest Blankets for Endless Puppy Cuddles
These blankets aren’t just grandma’s old throws.
Can Cats Eat Corn?
While corn is often used as a filler ingredient in commercially available cat foods, should you consider kernels from the cob part of your cat’s regular diet?
Are Pecans Safe for Dogs?
While pecans are the basis for the most comforting of comfort foods, there are a number of issues with the tasty legumes that make them a problematic option for your pet.
Can Dogs Eat Corn Safely?
Corn is a staple in so many dishes that it’s an integral part of most American diets. But can your dog enjoy some delicious kernels as well, or should the only corn dogs be the ones dipped in batter?
Are Green Beans a Healthy Snack for Dogs?
Looking for a treat that you AND your dog can enjoy? Find out if green beans are a safe, healthy snack option for dogs.
Is It OK to Share Cranberries With Your Dog?
Cranberries are a Thanksgiving staple and a favorite healthy human snack—but can dogs enjoy these tart little berries, too? The answer might surprise you.
13 Adorably Tiny Toy Dog Breeds That Will Wriggle Their Way Into Your Heart
Toy dog breeds are just the right size to wriggle into your heart and onto your lap. Here are some of our very favorite among the toy group.
12 Medium Dog Breeds to Add to Your Family
Just ask Goldilocks: there’s a lot to be said for something that’s just right. Let one of these medium-sized dogs fit that bill for your family's fur baby.
11 of the Most Popular Hound Dog Breeds Both Big and Small
Regardless of size or origin, all hounds have one thing in common: they were bred to hunt.
What’s Wrong With My Cat? A Collection of LOL-Worthy Cat Shaming Photos
Can cats feel shame? Maybe not. But these ones sure look like it.
12 of the Weirdest-Looking Cats on Instagram
These striking Instagram kitties are some of the weirdest cats on the internet. And we’re totally here for it.
13 Instagram Cats to Get You in the Halloween Spirit
These hauntingly cute kitties will get you ready for the spookiest night of the year quicker than you can say “trick or treat.”
Korat
  • temperament: affectionate
  • coat length: short
  • colors: blue / gray
  • patterns: solid
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, cats, families
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward humans, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Regal in bearing and possessing a stunning, shimmering blue coat, the Korat is a gorgeous, affectionate “good luck cat” for most households.
Manx
  • temperament: affectionate
  • coat length: short
  • colors: black / ebony, white, red / orange, blue / gray, cream / beige / tan, chocolate / brown / sable
  • patterns: bi-color, solid, calico / tri-color, color point, tabby
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: families, seniors, cats
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, friendly toward humans, tolerates being alone, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain
With its noteworthy tail-less body and sweet disposition, the Manx is a national treasure on the Isle of Man and a long-time favorite in the cat fancy.
Snowshoe Cat
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: short
  • colors: chocolate / brown / sable, cinnamon, lavender / silver, fawn, blue / gray, black / ebony, red / orange, lilac, cream / beige / tan
  • patterns: color point
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, strong loyalty tendencies, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
Turkish Angora
  • temperament: sociable
  • coat length: long
  • colors: white, black / ebony, red / orange, blue / gray, lavender / silver
  • patterns: bi-color, solid, tabby, calico / tri-color
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, requires lots of grooming, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
Burmese
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: short
  • colors: blue / gray, lavender / silver, chocolate / brown / sable, lilac
  • patterns: solid
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, tolerates being picked up
With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
