Writer and editor Brendan Howard has written on pet and veterinary topics for more than 13 years. He grew up with indoor and outdoor cats in Southern California, but now lives catless in Kansas. He remembers each meow factory vividly and happily, but he hasn't picked his next one yet.
Are Cucumbers Cool for Dogs?
This veterinary toxicologist says cukes are A-OK for canines as a healthy treat. Just watch that you feed them the right way!
How to Get Snowballs and Ice Off Your Dog's Paws
It's fine for healthy dogs to walk, run, and frolic in snow—maybe even with snow boots and gear, if needed. But when you're ready to warm up and keep them from traipsing the winter white into your home, here's how to clean off. (It's easier than you think.)
What Happens if a Dog Drinks Beer?
A veterinarian explains why beer is off the menu for your favorite four-legged friend.
Why Do Dogs Eat Snow?
Ever close your eyes, open your mouth, and catch snowflakes on your tongue? Your dog might too.
10 Large Cat Breeds That Give You More to Love
These cats are large and in charge.
Top Food Choices to Help Cats Lose Weight
The best cat weight loss programs mix a veterinarian's advice with portion control and maybe even a new, special diet.
How Much Sleep Do Puppies Need?
If your puppy is spending hours and hours snoozing, it's not a warning sign. Your puppy might need 18 hours or more of sleep every day to grow into a happy, healthy adult dog!
Is Ham Bad for Cats?
A small piece or two of ham might be OK for a cat once in a while... but some cats should steer clear.
Is Ham a Safe Food for Dogs To Eat?
Watch out for ham bones and heavily seasoned recipes before you offer your favorite pooch a bite.
Are Poinsettias Poisonous to Cats and Dogs?
Don't panic about poinsettias in your home this winter, but consider whether you can keep it out of reach of your curious pet before buying one.
What Does It Mean When Your Dog Is Suddenly Losing Weight?
If your pooch isn't trying to shed pounds, weight loss can be a sign of a serious medical condition. Here's what could be causing your dog to lose weight for the wrong reasons.
Pumpkin Seeds: Good Dog Treat, or Unsafe to Eat?
We asked a veterinary toxicologist to find out if there are any benefits to feeding your dog these vitamin-packed seeds.
Dogs and Pumpkin: Do or Don't?
Autumn means the arrival of this favorite orange gourd. But does the pumpkin on your doorstep and in your favorite fall recipes belong in your dog's diet?
Is My Cat Too Fat? Here's What an Average Cat Should Weigh
Two feline veterinarians help us understand when a cat is at a normal weight and when he might need to cut back on the snacks.
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Is Losing Weight and What to Do
Sudden weight loss in a cat can be a sign of a serious medical issue.
Can Acorns Make My Dog Sick?
If your dog is roaming the yard and your favorite tree is dropping acorns, do you need to worry? We talked to a veterinary toxicologist to find out.
Do Cats Dream? Definitely Probably, Say Veterinarians
Do cats dream of catching prey and eating food? Do they have nightmares of being frightened by a bigger animal? Do they dream of their owners? Feline-loving veterinarians share their thoughts on what felines might be imagining when they're lying there, twitching and wiggling with their eyes closed.
Why Are Cats Scared of Cucumbers? These Veterinarians Let the Cat Out of the Bag
The internet was abuzz with videos of cat being scared of cucumber videos back in 2015. Feline veterinarians say we shouldn't bring back the trend.
Who’s Smarter: Cats or Dogs?
While scientific researchers wrestle with studies defining animal intelligence and comparing species, these two veterinarians have a little fun with their take on what's really special about your favorite feline's particular brand of smarts.
5 Tips to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween
Avoid candy dangers, decoration mishaps and the frightening experience of a lost pet with these tips for a safe and happy Halloween.
Can I Feed My Dog Sweet Potato? How to Safely Share the Flavor-Packed, Nutritional Treat
Ready to share your favorite flavor-packed treat with your dog? Sweet potatoes are safe and nontoxic to dogs, but there are a few things you need to know before you add them to their diet.  
Is It Safe for Dogs to Eat Bananas?
Some fruits and vegetables are fine for dogs, and others can be toxic. Find out more about the vitamin-packed banana and how it fits into your pooch's nutritional plan.
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
A superfood for humans, blueberries are also a healthy treat for most dogs. Here’s what you need to know about feeding blueberries to your dog.
Can Dogs Safely Eat Eggs?
Are eggs OK for dogs to eat? Raw, hard-boiled, scrambled, or fried—this hearty breakfast staple is a protein-packed food that dogs can eat safely, with a few caveats.
Feline Upper Respiratory Infections: Does Your Cat Have a Cold?
Understand the signs of a cat’s upper respiratory infection so you can treat your cat’s cold, including coughing, wheezing, sneezing, and runny nose.
