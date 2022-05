Beth Ann Mayer

Beth Ann Mayer has been a freelance writer specializing in family and physical and mental health for nearly a decade. A broadcast journalism major at Syracuse University, Beth Ann initially started her career as a sports media relations professional at Stony Brook University in New York. She also has a master's degree in sport management from Ithaca College and has previously written for Parents.com, Healthline.com, and Inside Lacrosse. When she's not wrangling her husband, two sons, and three pets, you can find Beth Ann training for marathons or eagerly awaiting the next Cody Rigsby Peloton ride.