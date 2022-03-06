Averi Baudler

Averi graduated from Iowa State University in May 2021 where she majored in journalism and mass communication. During college, she worked as an apprentice for Better Homes & Gardens digital content team, wrote for her campus fashion and beauty magazine, TREND, and wrote pet entertainment and news content for Daily Paws as a contributing writer.



In May 2021, Averi joined the Dotdash Meredith's commerce content team where she has contributed product-focused content to InStyle, People, Southern Living, Real Simple, and Shape.