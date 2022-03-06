Averi Baudler contributing writer headshot
Averi Baudler
Averi graduated from Iowa State University in May 2021 where she majored in journalism and mass communication. During college, she worked as an apprentice for Better Homes & Gardens digital content team, wrote for her campus fashion and beauty magazine, TREND, and wrote pet entertainment and news content for Daily Paws as a contributing writer.
In May 2021, Averi joined the Dotdash Meredith's commerce content team where she has contributed product-focused content to InStyle, People, Southern Living, Real Simple, and Shape.
In May 2021, Averi joined the Dotdash Meredith's commerce content team where she has contributed product-focused content to InStyle, People, Southern Living, Real Simple, and Shape.