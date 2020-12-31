Austin Cannon

Austin loves dogs so much it hurts—literally because he’s allergic to pet dander. He’s Daily Paws’ associate editor, writing about the funny, head-scratching, and sweet things your dogs and cats do. Before joining Daily Paws, Austin enjoyed four years in newspaper journalism, working at papers in Arkansas and Iowa where he sat in enough public meetings to last a lifetime. Raised in the Kansas City area, Austin roots for the Chiefs and Royals. Too much of his paycheck is immediately spent at local breweries, and his favorite coworker is a cardboard cutout of his poodle, Riley, who still lives with his parents. She’s a good girl.
How to Care for Cat Incontinence and Make Your Kitty Feel Better
If your cat can’t help it, here’s what to do.
Pet Food Recalled after 28 Dog Deaths, Sickness Linked to Product
Here’s how to find out if your dog’s or cat’s food is affected.
5 Hero Pets Who Saved Us in 2020
Hats off to Winston, Carrots, and more!
Chesapeake Bay Retriever
  • breed group: sporting
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: good hiking companion, strong loyalty tendencies, easy to groom, cold weather tolerant, high prey drive, easy to train
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor
  • coat length/texture: medium, wiry
  • temperament: gentle, aloof, willful, playful
The Chesapeake Bay retriever, the only American-bred retriever, is a loyal family dog who loves a job, whether that’s hunting, hiking, or splashing around in the cold water of his namesake. 
Bystander Walks on Ice to Rescue Dog from Frigid Lake; Family Finds Out on Facebook
The Allers didn’t know Gunner was missing until they saw the video.
Cat Rescued from Waste Plant Now ‘Deputy Environment Minister’
The cat was bound for a dangerous trash separator.
Firefighter Breaks Open Window to Reach Dog Inside Burning Barn
The firefighter’s helmet camera captured the heroic rescue.
‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies
Four Labs had lost their mom before even getting to know her. Thankfully, Angela the corgi adopted them as her own.
Study Shows Humans and Their Dogs Might Share Diabetes Risk
Think your dog might have diabetes? Check with your vet.
Coronavirus and Pets: Here’s What You Need to Know
The latest news on pets and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dogs Might Not Totally Understand Us, But That’s OK
The study released last week does show that dogs do listen to us, however.
Beachgoer Frantically Searches for Dog Submerged in Several Feet of Sea Foam
The pup had been playing on the beach with her owner before she became lost in the hazardous foam.
Phelan the Rescue Dog Wins AKC Fast CAT Invitational With Blistering Speed
Meet America's fastest dog, a rescue pup from Maryland!
Video Shows Dramatic Moment When Firefighters Rescue Dog Who’d Fallen 20 Feet
The 11-year-old Great Dane/greyhound mix fell into an uncovered manhole that was obscured by thick grass.
Puppy Pried from Alligator's Jaws Hired By Florida Sheriff's Office
Gunner will teach kids about safety around wildlife as a part of the Lee County Sheriff's Office's 'Deputy Dogs' program.
Here's How You Can Watch the AKC National Championship (Warning: It Might Cost You)
We’re firmly in dog show season now, folks.
How to Recognize the Signs of Dog Kidney Stones and Treat Them Fast
Your vet can help you determine the best way to treat your dog’s kidney stones.
What It Means When a Cat Licks You (And Why It Matters)
Sometimes they want to keep you clean. Other times you’re just too much of a snack.
Do Dogs Love Us? Understanding Emotions in Dogs
We don’t know for sure, but here’s what science says.
Signs of Kidney Disease in Dogs and How to Treat It
Kidney disease can be a scary diagnosis, but it’s possible your dog can still live a healthy, happy life for years.
U.S. Airlines Could Soon Restrict Emotional Support Animals Under New DOT Rules
Airlines are also no longer allowed to ban service animals based on breed.
Amos, AKA ‘Hairy Pawter,’ Wins AKC Trick Dog Competition
We were shocked to hear that another competitor—a dog named Gryffindor—didn’t submit a Harry Potter-themed video.
Owner, Dog Reunited After 7 Years Apart Because of Microchip
We’ll say it again and again and again: Microchip your dog.
Cat Stuck in a Tree? Here's How to Rescue Your Feline Friend
Cats are great at climbing ... not so much at getting back down.
Family Spends Thanksgiving Trying to Rescue Beloved Cat (and Human) from a Tree
You can’t call the fire department anymore.
