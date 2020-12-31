Austin Cannon

If your cat can’t help it, here’s what to do.
Advertisement
Here’s how to find out if your dog’s or cat’s food is affected.
5 Hero Pets Who Saved Us in 2020
Article
Hats off to Winston, Carrots, and more!
Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Article
- breed group: sporting
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: good hiking companion, strong loyalty tendencies, easy to groom, cold weather tolerant, high prey drive, easy to train
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor
- coat length/texture: medium, wiry
- temperament: gentle, aloof, willful, playful
The Chesapeake Bay retriever, the only American-bred retriever, is a loyal family dog who loves a job, whether that’s hunting, hiking, or splashing around in the cold water of his namesake.
The Allers didn’t know Gunner was missing until they saw the video.
The cat was bound for a dangerous trash separator.