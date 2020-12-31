Austin Cannon

Austin loves dogs so much it hurts—literally because he’s allergic to pet dander. He’s Daily Paws’ associate editor, writing about the funny, head-scratching, and sweet things your dogs and cats do. Before joining Daily Paws, Austin enjoyed four years in newspaper journalism, working at papers in Arkansas and Iowa where he sat in enough public meetings to last a lifetime. Raised in the Kansas City area, Austin roots for the Chiefs and Royals. Too much of his paycheck is immediately spent at local breweries, and his favorite coworker is a cardboard cutout of his poodle, Riley, who still lives with his parents. She’s a good girl.