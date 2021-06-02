Ashley Flaws
What Is Brachycephalic Syndrome? A Guide to Understanding Flat-Faced Dog Breeds
Though many pet parents think their nubby noses are cute, brachycephalic dog breeds can suffer from a myriad of health problems. Here's what to keep in mind to keep your pup safer.
Life Is Ruff, Maybe These Lazy Dog Breeds Are Onto Something
Lounging the day away can’t solve all of life’s problems, but it sure makes it easier having a lazy lap dog or cuddly couch potato snuggled up nearby. 
12 Wolf Dog Breed Doppelgängers Who Will Make You Do a Double-Take
One of these cool dogs might make the perfect addition if you're looking to expand your pack.
12 Doodle Dogs to Melt Your Heart and Stifle Your Sniffles
Allergen-friendly doodles are gaining popularity as prided pets. From the good-natured goldendoodle to the mini maltipoo, there are oodles and oodles of these dashing doodles to add to your family.
We Know They're Serious Sunbathers, but Do Cats Sweat?
Maybe cats have something in common with us mere mortal humans after all—not that they’ll ever admit it.
Do Dogs Sweat Like We Do?
Sweat is a hot topic this time of year, and the answer might surprise you.
The 10 Most Popular Cat Breeds in the World
Which breeds are most highly coveted by cat owners? Furry felines—and even a bald breed—from across the world top this distinguished list.
10 Centuries-Old Chinese Dog Breeds Still Living Like Royalty Today
With blue-black tongues, adorable wrinkles, and lion-like locks, is there any wonder why Chinese dog breeds have been loved as pets since, well, fur-ever?
Tried-and-True Tips and Tricks for Managing Ticks on Cats
Handling a tick on your cat may make your skin crawl, but these pesky parasites are preventable and manageable when handled with care.
Why Do Dogs Shake?
Many factors can explain why dogs shake, shiver, or tremble. Learn what causes a dog to shake—including the phenomenon behind shaking in small dogs—and when to seek veterinary treatment.
How to Prevent Cracked Dog Paws and Protect Your Pup's Skin from Dryness
While wear and tear on your pup’s paws is normal, dry cracked paw pads are a cause for concern, especially during winter.
