April Saylor

From fluffy to feathered, April Saylor has never met an animal friend she didn’t adore. As the deputy editor of Daily Paws, April spends most of her days poring over the latest animal news updates, or strategizing story ideas with her two rowdy rescue hounds—Daisy and Rudy—at her side. Prior to snagging her dream job of talking about pets all day, April developed creative campaigns for clients of the Foundry, Meredith’s award-winning content studio. She also held various digital strategy roles in Washington, DC, and New York City before returning to the Midwest. When she’s not working, you can usually find April out exploring the neighborhood with her pups, or touring the area with her fiancé in search of the city’s best food truck.
16 Silly Pets Who Made 2020 Not So Awful
Let’s forget 2020—except for these pets.
I Tried Rescue Remedy To Help My Dogs Stay Calm, and Here’s What Happened
The natural ingredients promise to calm pets during stressful situations like thunderstorms, fireworks, going to the vet, and being groomed.
Looks Like the Pandemic Is Causing Our Pets To Gain Weight, Too
At least us humans aren’t alone on this pandemic trend.
Florida Man Saves Puppy from Alligator
The dramatic rescue serves as a reminder that we share our spaces with Mother Nature—and need to take precautions to keep our pets safe.
Are the Next First Dogs Really On Twitter? Tracking Champ and Major on Their Road to the White House
The Biden family's German shepherds are well on their way to becoming the most popular members of the President-elect's family.
The Best Pet Halloween Costumes On the Internet
These decked-out dogs and cats are the epitome of Halloween. Take a look at these fur babies and their adorable costumes and let the fun of our favorite holiday bring giggles all year round.
Meet the Mini Moos: 3 of the Smiliest Bully Babes We’ve Ever Seen
We caught up with the dog mama of the three sweet pit bull breed rescues of @minimoos_atx to find out what it’s like having a household of bully breed babies. (Spoiler alert: a lot of fun.)
Biking With Dogs: Dos and Don’ts for Canine Cycling
For pups who love to run, biking can be a great activity to try together. But it may not be for everyone.
Here’s Why It’s Not OK to Pet Service Dogs (and What You Should Do Instead)
It's hard to hold back from petting any cute pooch, but these working dogs have a job to do.
11 Reasons Dogs Are Simply the Best
Humans and dogs have evolved together over the last 30,000 years.
