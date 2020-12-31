From fluffy to feathered, April Saylor has never met an animal friend she didn’t adore. As the deputy editor of Daily Paws, April spends most of her days poring over the latest animal news updates, or strategizing story ideas with her two rowdy rescue hounds—Daisy and Rudy—at her side. Prior to snagging her dream job of talking about pets all day, April developed creative campaigns for clients of the Foundry, Meredith’s award-winning content studio. She also held various digital strategy roles in Washington, DC, and New York City before returning to the Midwest. When she’s not working, you can usually find April out exploring the neighborhood with her pups, or touring the area with her fiancé in search of the city’s best food truck.