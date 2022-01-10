Amelia Wieber, CPDT-KA, CCBC, FFCP

Amelia is a dog and cat behavior consultant who lives in Frederick, CO. When she is not working with people and their pets, she is helping people get fit by teaching spin classes and Buti Yoga. She is the owner of two companies, Caring Behavior and Body Positive Conditioning. In her spare time, Amelia plays the drums and goes hiking with her partner Scot and their Chow Chow mix, Cabernet. They also share their home with three cats named Shironeko, Moscow, and Sterling as well as three chickens and six pond koi.