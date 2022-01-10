Alicen Tracey, DVM

Dr. Tracey grew up loving animals on a hobby farm, and vowed to be a vet by 4 years old. She loves surrounding herself with animals whether it be at work in a small animal hospital in Iowa, or caring for her three dogs (including Jefferson, pictured), and two cats. She loves general practice as she gets to practice medicine through many different facets, but particularly enjoys preventative care, cardiology, emergency medicine, geriatric, and end of life care.