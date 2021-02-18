Abby Gilman

German Shepherd Video

breed group: herding

breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)

other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion

colors: black, blue, gray, white, brown / chocolate / liver

patterns: bicolor, sable, black and tan

coat length/texture: medium

temperament: gentle, friendly, playful, anxious, aloof

The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.