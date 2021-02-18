Abby Gilman

German Shepherd
Video
- breed group: herding
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: black, blue, gray, white, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, sable, black and tan
- coat length/texture: medium
- temperament: gentle, friendly, playful, anxious, aloof
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Advertisement
Dachshund
Video
- breed group: hound
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to groom, tendency to chew, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: black, red, blue, cream, fawn, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, sable, brindle, flecked / ticked / speckled, spotted, merle, blue and tan, black and tan, liver and tan
- coat length/texture: short, long, wiry
- temperament: friendly, willful, outgoing, playful, aggressive
Easily recognized by its long body on stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund has long been a family favorite. Learn more about living with doxies.
Beagle
Article
- breed group: hound
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to groom, tendency to chew, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good hiking companion
- colors: black, red, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, saddle / blanket, flecked / ticked / speckled
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, outgoing, playful
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Basset Hound
Article
- breed group: hound
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to groom, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, black
- patterns: tricolor
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, aloof
You know that jowly face, those floppy ears. Basset hounds are excellent tracking dogs, but they're just as happy to spend time napping with your family. Learn more about living with basset hounds.
Belgian Malinois
Article
- breed group: herding
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high prey drive, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, fawn
- patterns: sable
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, playful, aloof, protective
The Belgian Malinois (Mal) is a high-energy herding breed who loves to put its intelligence and intense focus to work. Learn more about living with Belgian Malinois.
Border Collie
Article
- breed group: herding
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high prey drive, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, black, blue, gray
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, sable, saddle / blanket, brindle, flecked / ticked / speckled, tuxedo, merle
- coat length/texture: short, medium
- temperament: friendly, willful, outgoing, playful, aloof
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.